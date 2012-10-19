Do You Even Know Why Gucci Mane & Young Jeezy Are Beefing?

The folks at the Smoking Section cooked up an editorial on why the recently re-ignited Gucci Mane vs. Young Jeezy beef should be ignored. Before you head over to read their words on the ongoing drama, ask yourself, do you even know why these two trap rappers are beefing?

While it’s easy to pay attention strictly to the insults that were recently traded (shortly before the release of Gucci’s Trap God mixtape, of course) that have even brought innocent bystanders (T.I. and Keyshia Cole) into this mess, the truth is that someone got bodied over this rift, allegedly. Back in 2005, La Flare was facing a murder rap.

In late May 2005 the man born Radric Davis, then just 25-years-old, turned himself in to Atlanta authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest, stemming from the death of a 27-year-old man named Henry Lee Clark III. The story goes that on May 10th, Gucci was visiting a female friend in Atlanta when five dudes ran up into the crib and put hands on him and pistol whipped the female.

During the altercation, Gucci let off a shot. Everyone fled the scene, and three days later the body of Clark, who rapped under the moniker Pookie Loc and was signed to Jeezy’s Corporate Thugz Entertainment, was found dead near a middle school.

Jeezy vehemently denied that he had anything to do with the attack. The murder charges that Gucci faced were dropped in early 2006 due to a lack of evidence. Why had the two Atlanta trap rapper been trading verbal jabs in the first place?

It call comes back to La Flare’s breakthrough hit “Icy,” which featured Young Jeezy. At the time, Mr. 17.5’s buzz was riding high thanks to his work as part of Bad Boy Records Boyz N Da Hood project he was a member of and the pending release of his debut, Let Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Jeezy record label, Def Jam, asked Gucci if “Icy” could be including on Thug Motivation 101. The answer was no.

MTV reported that Jeezy then recorded “Stay Strapped,” a Gucci dis, only after hearing a record that La Flare was preparing to release aimed at him (likely, “Round One”).

The rest, is history.

Seriously, no more lives needs to be lost over this foolishness. Check out The Smoking Section’s Why We Should All Ignore Gucci Mane’s Plea For Attention right here. And if you say you’re a fan of either these artists (or both, there’s nothing wrong with that) don’t instigate this situation any further. That goes for a fans and media, too.

