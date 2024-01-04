Take Your Toasting Game To The Next-Gen Level With The Xbox Series S Toaster

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox is making a solid push to take over your home entertainment centers and kitchens.

The Microsoft-owned gaming company also sells a Series S toaster to compliment your Xbox Series X Compact Fridge that you can still pick up for only $199.

For just $40 bucks, you can show your allegiance to Team Green with this next-generation toaster, and it comes with many features to help you unlock many achievements in your toasting game.

Thanks to the Series S Toaster’s ability to toast the Xbox sphere logo on your bread, you can showcase your love for Xbox. The toaster can fit two slices of bread, has six browning levels, an LED countdown to eliminate those surprise jump scares, and a removable crumb tray to keep things tidy around the kitchen.

There is also an anti-jam function and automatic temperature control.

It can also toast your bagels or English muffins and features a defrost setting.

The Series S Toaster was originally only available in France in March 2023. Wario64, who dedicates time to sharing video game-related deals on X, formerly Twitter, the toaster’s wide availability.

With the arrival of the Series S Toaster, Xbox continues to push out exciting items and collaborations. Ahead of the launch of Starfield, the company linked with Tempur for a one-of-a-kind “Dream Chair.”

Xbox also dropped mini hoodies for Xbox controllers.

There were also insane console collaborations with movies like Barbie, Wonka, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It would be nice to see PlayStation doing something similar with appliances.

Just saying.

You can pick up the Xbox Series S toaster by heading here. It will make the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.

—

Photo: Xbox / Series S Toaster