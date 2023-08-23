HHW Gaming: Xbox & Tempur Team Up For “Dream Chair” To Celebrate The Forthcoming Launch of ‘Starfield’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ first new game in over 25 years, is a beefy one, and based on what we have seen and know about, this game will require a lot of your time. Thankfully, Tempur is teaming up with Xbox to provide you with some gaming furniture to keep comfy during your playthrough.

Following Geoff Keighly’s Opening Night Live event, where we got a bevy of updates, Tempur and Xbox debuted a gaming chair, Gamescom, that celebrates the impending launch of one of the most anticipated games of the year and is ideally suited for gamers who spend a lot of their time playing video games.

Per a press release, the “Dream Chair” uses mattress supplier Tempur’s unique pressure-absorbing material, a direct product of NASA technology that lives onboard space shuttles.

Per Xbox:

With a reported 39.1 million gamers in the UK spending an average of 4 hours 57 minutes gaming per week, the Dream Chair recognises the value gamers place on gaming set-ups. Rooted in the ‘NASA punk’ aesthetic that permeates the Starfield game, the chair ensures full immersion in the virtual worlds they explore. Independent motion control is enabled thanks to a joystick on each arm rest, allowing gamers to find that perfect position before delving into an exclusive in-game flight through the universe of Starfield. The Dream Chair has also been designed to be fully accessible, pivoting to both the left and right in order to remove the need to step into the design.

Nicholas Alexander and his team, who have worked on previous installations from Louboutin, TUI, and eBay, worked on the “Dream Chair” installation, where Gamescom attendees can sit in and experience a Starfield experience exclusively made for the world’s largest video game convention.

Will Tempur’s Dream Chair Be Available For Purchase?

Of course, the big question is how much does the Dream Chair cost? The Dream Chair is not for sale, but we are sure it would cost you a lot of coins if it were.

Following Gamescom (August 23-27), the Dream Chair will live at the Saturn Xperion store in Germany and then will be a month-long attraction at the Tempur in Westfield, Stratford, in October 2023.

At the end of the year, collectors and avid gamers will have a chance to enter a charity raffle for the Dream Chair in hopes of adding to their gaming rooms to take their gaming set-ups to an astronomical level.

The hype is real for Starfield, and Xbox is going to great lengths to continue to stoke the excitement. You can see more photos of the Dream Chair in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Tempur x Starfield Dream Chair