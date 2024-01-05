Subscribe
Snitch Sculptures: Artist Creates Statue Of 6ix9ine In Cuba

Viewings are free to the public.

Published on January 5, 2024

6ix9ine

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

One of Hip-Hop’s most hated figures has received an unexpected honor. A statue of 6ix9ine has been created in Cuba.

As reported by HipHopDX, the “GUMMO” performer is now immortalized in the streets of the communist country. This week, a local artist unveiled a bust of the rapper turned federal informant. The art piece captures all of 6ix9ne’s signature features including his rainbow braids, matching teeth, multiple tattoos and his truck jewelry. In one hand, he’s holding stacks of money over his shoulder and a microphone in the other hand. To add further depth to the instillation, the rainbow colors with the number 69 are also painted throughout the back wall.

Genis M. Osoria Vargas, who created the statue, admits in an Instagram post that the “work is misunderstood” but reveals that it was commissioned by an unknown buyer. The piece is located in Pinar del Río, a city west of the nation’s capital. Thus far, the feedback that Vargas has received from locals has been largely positive with some commenting in Spanish “Good job” and “Your work is beautiful.”

In October, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting some producers. He was granted bail and posted it right away. 6ix9ine was ordered to stay away from the victims via a restraining order prior to leaving the country. He explained his side of the story on social media and thanked the people of Dominican Republic for their love and support.

6ix9ine has yet to comment on the statue. You can see footage of it below.

6ix9ine Cuba statue

