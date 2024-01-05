Snitch Sculptures: Artist Creates Statue Of 6ix9ine In Cuba

Genis M. Osoria Vargas, who created the statue, admits in an Instagram post that the “work is misunderstood” but reveals that it was commissioned by an unknown buyer. The piece is located in Pinar del Río, a city west of the nation’s capital. Thus far, the feedback that Vargas has received from locals has been largely positive with some commenting in Spanish “Good job” and “Your work is beautiful.”
In October, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting some producers. He was granted bail and posted it right away. 6ix9ine was ordered to stay away from the victims via a restraining order prior to leaving the country. He explained his side of the story on social media and thanked the people of Dominican Republic for their love and support.
6ix9ine has yet to comment on the statue. You can see footage of it below.
-
Katt Williams Lets Loose on Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast, X Erupts
-
13 Celebrities Who Denounced Being Jehovah's Witnesses [Photos]
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]
-
Thot Girl Dumber: Struggle Slide Piece Celina Powell Allegedly Leaks Snoop Dogg Sex Tape
-
In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
14 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Asian
-
Fans Rally Behind Vanessa Bryant After Pan African Avenger Dr. Umar Accuses Her of Hoarding Kobe Bryant's Wealth