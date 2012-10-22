Kendrick Lamar, School Boy Q, Ab Soul & Jay Rock – “The Recipe (Remix)” [LISTEN]

The Black Hippy click remixes another track off of good kid, m.A.A.d. city. This time, Puffy, Soulo, Rock and K. Dot go in on the first single off of the album, “The Recipe.”

Sans Dr. Dre, the Black Hippy click trade bars over this bonus track that will be featured no a deluxe purchase of Kendrick Lamar’s album. If you liked the “Swimming Pools (Remix)” there is little doubt that you won’t be feeling this one as well.

Get a stream of the record down below and don’t forget to purchase Kendrick Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d. city, which is out right now.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/01-The-Recipe-Black-Hippy-Remix.mp3

—

Photo TDE