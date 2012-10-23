Asher Roth Reveals Release Date For 2nd Album, Changes Title “Out Of Respect” For Frank Ocean

It may not have a name, but Asher Roth’s next album has a release date. The “Wrestling is Fake” rapper is looking to drop his second project at the top of next year. “We’re scheduled for January 22,” he told MTV Hive.

As the anticipation builds behind his Def Jam debut, Roth explined that he’s not yet able to reveal the title. “I wish I could. We’re getting there. It was tentatively titled Is This Too Orange?, but that’s no longer the title out of respect to Frank Ocean. We’re re-energizing it with something brand new and we’ll announce it in a couple of weeks.

“I’m deciding between two or three different ideas. It’s just a matter of getting everybody on the same page.”

Thanks to listening to a lot of Paul Simon and R. Kelly, Roth said that his new release will offer up a different sound than his previous work. “We’re carving out a sound, man. The thing about my music is I listen to a whole bunch of different music and I’m a firm believer in progression, whether it be expanding your palate for food or your taste in music. So you’ll find all types of influences in there like it’s up and down, it’s active but it’s really sad, there’s blues influence, alternative-rock influences and pop influences.

“It’s very accessible and fun. I think that’s what people can always expect from my music, that it’s gonna be fun. It’s new, it’s different and it’s fun. I’m sick of listening to music right now that’s the same Isht over and over again. I’m excited to be putting out something that’s accessible and it’s not so left-field you can’t even enjoy it, like, ‘Oh, you’re such an artist.’ We’re just making some really fun music.

Now 27, Roth dropped his debut Asleep in the Bread Aisle in 2009. The record sold 65,000 copies in its first week, and cracked just over 200,000 units, as of last year.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• New Images From Iron Man 3 [PHOTOS]

• Azealia Banks Calls Out Dolce & Gabbana Over “Racist” New Line [PHOTOS]

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Billboard