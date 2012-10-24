Lil Wayne Claims He Has Recorded “Like 90 Songs” For Dr. Dre

Not everything Lil Wayne says is necessarily factually accurate, so keep that in mind when reading the following. According to Tunechi, he has recorded almost a hundred songs with Dr. Dre over the years. Yes, the same Dr. Dre who sells headphones and made The Chronic.

“I’ve always worked with Dre,” Weezy told MTV News. “I’m not sure if you guys know how Dre works, Dre always send you a song, so I done probably did like 90 songs for Dre. You just never know which one he gonna put out.”

Please note, that a look at Dr. Dre’s production discography (yeah, it’s Wikipedia) lists not a single Weezy track to his credit. What he definitely has collaborated with Dr. Dre on is a pair of custom red Beats By Dre headphones. But hey, maybe Tune has a slot on Detox? (We’re not holding out breath.)

“I’ll always be up to work with Dre, it’s always cool with him,” said Weezy. “As far as the headphones, I’m super-excited about that collaboration, I couldn’t be more excited.”

Does Dr. Dre even know he’s recorded this many songs with Weezy? Just saying.

Photo: MTV News