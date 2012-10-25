Big Sean – “Guap” [LISTEN]

After the release of Detroit, it’s time for Big Sean to focus on his sophomore LP Hall of Fame. Before anything, we first must have a single and that is where “Guap” comes in.

The island inspired beat production is all thanks to Young Chop and an emerging name when it comes to producing, Key Wane.

Sean has had a phenomenal year, with song stealing verses on massive commercial and underground singles like “Mercy,” “Burn,” and “I Don’t Like;” the representative out of the D hopes all of his momentum will translate to a great turn out when it comes to record sales. Look for Hall of Fame sometime 4th quarter of this year or 1st quarter of next year.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Don Morris