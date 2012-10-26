Pusha T Calls Cruel Winter A “Q-Tip/Kanye Thing” [VIDEO]

Pusha T had his first solo performance in London this past week. He got a chance to sit down with DJ Semtex and spoke on the rumored Cruel Winter album and his possible involvement or lack there of.

“The Cruel Winter man, I don’t know. I know there are other records. I don’t know personally about Cruel Winter that’s a Q-Tip/Kanye thing,” admits Pusha. “Q-Tip and Kanye have the conversations that I am not privy to those conversations. So like I come in and I rap and I do my verses and then I be out. They have the collective sit downs you know, the war of the mind thoughts and s**t like that. He asked me to talk on it, I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

Check out the full interview below, including the making of an unheard strip club anthem that was ripped by Common, of all people.

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: HHNM