Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stalion “Not My Fault,” Tre Savage & YoungBoy Never Broke Again “FYN” & More | Daily Visuals 1.9.23

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion take it back to high school and Tre Savage & YoungBoy Never Broke Again politic in the garage. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on January 9, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Looks like Megan Thee Stallion is back in her bag and whether it’s promoting physical fitness or partaking in the soundtrack to Tina Fey’s upcoming remake of her classic cult comedy, Mean Girls, the Hot Girl Coach is getting that bag.

Linking up with Reneé Rapp for the visuals to “Not My Fault,” Megan Thee Stallion and RR get in their Barbie energy and style in various all pink ensembles while clips from the new Mean Girls musical are showcased throughout the video. We hope she gets a cameo in the film at some point.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again meanwhile plays host to Tre Savage and in their clip to “FYN,” the two kick it at NBA’s estate where they burn down some smoke, floss some ice and make it rain piles of cash in the garage. There weren’t any strippers there either so they made it rain for the heck of it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT, King Envy and Millyz, and more.

RENEE´ RAPP & MEGAN THEE STALLION – “NOT MY FAULT”

TRE SAVAGE & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “FYN”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “O2.02.99”

KING ENVY & MILLYZ – “CHANCES”

AISHA SEKHMET – “GOD BLESS MY BAG”

FREDO BANG – “COME THRU”

K CAMP – “YOUNG & FREE”

BEENIE MAN – “CHOP SUEY”

Daily Visuals

