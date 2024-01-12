Mistah F.A.B. ft. 4 rAx “Can’t Go Outside,” Big Jump & Wiz Khalifa “Talk About It” & More | Daily Visuals 1.11.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mistah F.A.B.’s been doing his thing in Hip-Hop for longer than most of your favorite OG’s in the game, so when the man gets on the mic best believe he’s got something to say and some jewels to share.

Such is the case for his 4 rAx assisted visuals to “Can’t Go Outside” in which the Left Coast representative politics in the park and speaks on how hard life is when you grow up in the ghetto and have to deal with racist police and your own gang banging neighbors.

Back in the strip club, Big Jump and Wiz Khalifa link up to enjoy the sights and sounds of the grown man clubhouse and in their clip to “Talk About It” the two and their crew make it rain and make sure these young ladies go home with a few months worth of rent money.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rubberbann, Coast Contra, and more.

MISTAH F.A.B FT. 4 RAX – “CAN’T GO OUTSIDE”

BIG JUMP & WIZ KHALIFA – “TALK ABOUT IT”

REBBERBANN – “ALECIA KEYZ”

COAST CONTRA – “AYO”

BLP KOSHER – “DREIDEL BOP”

CEASAR THE NOBLE – “FRIENDS”

JIGGZWORLD – “VAPE”

NHALE & BISHOP SNOW – “CALIFORNIA”