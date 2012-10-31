LeBron James’ “LeBron’s Day” Samsung Galaxy Note II Ad [VIDEO]

LeBron James gets a lot of checks. King James’ latest addition to his advertising pitchman portfolio is Samsung, and the NBA MVP, and champion, is a spokesman for its Galaxy Note II smartphone. In the ad below, we follow LeBron as he goes about his business, with his new phone in tow.

When LeBron James was choosing his next smartphone, he wanted something unique—something that would turn heads but could also make day-to-day tasks effortless. Something that had all the functional capabilities of a smartphone and all the creative elements of a tablet. With its fine-tuned S Pen, enhanced multitasking functions, and beautiful 5.5″ Super Amoled screen, the Galaxy Note II was the Best of Both. Learn more about why Lebron chooses the Note II as his everyday device, and join the community at http://www.facebook.com/SamsungMobileUSA.

The commercial also features a close up view of the gold Nike LeBron X sneakers that he’s wearing opening night versus the Celtics. The music playing throughout the clip is Curtis Mayfield’s “Keep On Pushing.” Now you know.

Check out the full commercial below.

—

Photo: YouTube