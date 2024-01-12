The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller With Improved Battery Life Coming Soon, Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The best controller right now, the PS5 DualSense Controller, is getting a significant battery boost, according to numerous reports.

Reportedly, PlayStation will address one of the major complaints about the PS5 DualSense Wireless controller, battery life, with the arrival of an “updated” version of the PS5 accessory.

GamesRadar+ noticed a V2 PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller on Best Buy’s Canadian online shop, and according to the leaks, it will have an astounding 12 hours of battery life, a significant improvement from the maximum 5 hours you get out of the current DualSense model.

Outside of the better battery life, the V2 PS5 DualSense Controller will also feature the same features as the original, like headset jack, built-in microphone, and haptic triggers across its rear and face.

Regarding price, PS5 owners will not have to break the bank for better battery life; the new PS5 DualSense Controller is listed at 90 CAD, about $67, and the current model costs $69.

PlayStation has yet to confirm its existence, but it could be waiting for the rumored February State of Play presentation to make the big announcement.

Sony has also been busy filing interesting patents that could hint at the future of new controllers, like one version featuring a touchscreen instead of a touchpad.

That same controller can also use predictive AI to light up particular buttons as analog sticks and shoulder triggers to provide hints to gamers during gameplay.

It sounds impressive, but also so far away.

We welcome a PS5 DualSense Wireless controller that can get us through gameplay sessions without having to wire up to the console after 5 hours.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez