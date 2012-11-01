President Obama, LeBron James & Jay-Z Top Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 List

As a part of their year-end issue, the illustrious EBONY Magazine rolled out their inaugural list of the 100 most powerful people in Urban entertainment.

According to the magazine, the annual Power 100 is a “broad-range listing of politicians and athletes, entertainers and CEOs, authors and digerati. Top players in the worlds of religion, business, media, the creative arts and more are celebrated based on their impactful ideas and influence.”

Notable selections on this list are President Barack Obama, NBA MVP LeBron James, Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Karen Civil, Misty Copeland, Nicki Minaj and many more. In celebration, the first annual EBONY Power 100 Gala will be held at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall this Friday, November 2 and a concert hosted by The Roots. Check out the full 100, in no particular order down below.

Cornel West, Ph.D LeBron James Barack Obama T. J. Martin Eric Holder Mary Mary Bishop T. D. Jakes Jesse Williams Michelle Obama Susan E. Rice, Ph.D Tananarive Due The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan Cee Lo Green Beverly Daniel Tatum, Ph.D Frederick D. Haynes III, Ph.D Robin Roberts Toni Morrison Natasha Eubanks Ava DuVernay Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil Zane Tracy K. Smith Cynthia Hale, D. Min. Bonita Stewart Beyoncé and Jay-Z Django Unchained Ashley and JaQuavis Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III Tyler Perry Beverly Bond Ronnie and Lamar Tyler Amos Winbush III Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran Maurice Marable Misty Copeland Trayvon Martin Stephen DeBerry Diann Valentine James McLurkin, Ph.D Karen Washington Norris McDonald James Andrews Brenda A. and Larry D. Thompson Marjorie Harvey Janet Emerson Bashen Don Thompson Wesley Morris Gabby Douglas Nekesa Mumbi Moody Kevin Hart Tom Joyner Cathy Hughes MSNBC Cam Newton John W. Rogers Jr. Vanessa Morrison Murchinson Wendy Williams Edward T. Welburn Jr. Think Like a Man Steve Harvey Serena Williams Shonda Rhimes Mark Dean, Ph.D Kevin Durant Rihanna Catherine Brewton Karen Civil Lorrie Bartlett Ken Chenault Ellen McClain Earvin “Magic” Johnson James Reynolds Jr. package Parsons Pearlena Igbokwe Trevor Edwards Rodney Williams John Lewis Rosalind Brewer Salaam Coleman Smith Samuel L. Jackson Anthony Hemingway Theaster Gates Michelle Alexander Valentino D. Carlotti Oprah Winfrey Danny Glover Rev. Fred Luter Jr. Dr. Dre Anthony Davis Lisa Jackson Jesse E. Russell June Ambrose Jurnee Smollett Henry Louis Gates Jr. Tavis Smiley Debra Lee Joan Smalls Nina Shaw Nicki Minaj Valeisha Butterfield-Jones

Photo: EBONY