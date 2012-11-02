A$AP Rocky Links With Karmaloop For Clothing Collection [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky’s images and phrases are now for sale. The Harlem rapper has teamed with streetwear retail giant, Karmaloop.com for a collection of T-shirts and tank tops.

Ranging in price from$30-$35 the website offers six different designs, for men and women, donning sayings like “Purple Swag,” and “I Be That Pretty Muthaf-cker A$AP.”

The 24-year-old is as popular for his rhymes about clothes, as he is for his eclectic style. Over the summer GQ magazine announced that he’s “calling the style shots” in the Hip-Hop game, and Rocky credits himself with changing stereotypes brought on by wearing certain clothes. “I kicked down the door for kids that’s my age, older and younger, to be able to wear Jeremy Scott sneakers, rips in their jeans, and not feel gay,” he told Hard Knock TV.

“Because that’s what society of the urban community tries to portray, that if you do certain things like [wear] snug fashion, high end fashion, other things that’s not in the criteria of the small state of mind of the urban community, you’re gay. Different is ‘Gay,’ weird is ‘Gay’ where they come from. But they’re slowly learning because of a guy named A$AP Rocky. That sh-t ain’t gay, that sh-t’s just different.”

