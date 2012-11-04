Game – “Holy Water” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Game brings us the second installment of his #SundayService series with the aptly titled “Holy Water.” Don’t expect any religious epiphanies on this track, though. The Game instead spits about a world filled with sinful vices and the luxuries that come with them.

“Celebration” producer Sap laced the track with hard hitting drums and a hypnotic sample that immediately captivates listeners. Despite its quality, “Holy Water” will not appear on Game’s already controversial forthcoming LP Jesus Piece, which hits shelves December 11.

Listen to and download “Holy Water” below.

Photo: Interscope