Swizz Beatz ft. Chris Brown and Ludacris – “Everyday Birthday” [VIDEO]

A few short days ago, Swizz Beatz released the Chris Brown and Ludacris assisted record, “Everyday Birthday.”

Not one to rest on his laurels, Swizzy follows up with the turnt up video for the single which is directed by TAJ. If this video seems all too familiar to you, you must live one crazy life are you noticed the callback to many scenes from the comedy classic, The Hangover.

White women, alcohol and dancing sounds like a great premise for most things, especially a music video. Celebrate like it’s your birthday after checking out this new video.

Photo: YouTube