Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

We did it again, America. Last night, The United States Of America re-elected Barack Obama to his second term as President.

Now that the campaign is done, it’s time to keep it all the way real. There is only so much that policies, campaigning and all of that can do. At the end of the day, President Obama is just way more cooler than Mitt Romney ever was.

In fact, Barack Obama may not only be the coolest President of all-time, he’s one of the coolest people we may have ever seen. Do you need some proof? This week’s Wired 25 takes a look at the Commander-In-Chief’s coolest moments before he gets sworn in for a second presidential term.

Check it all out after the linkage.

