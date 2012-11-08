RIhanna Wants Her Crowd To Look Like A$AP Rocky’s On The Diamonds World Tour [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky didn’t exactly make his affection for Rihanna a secret during the MTV Video Music Awards. The Harlem MC famously grabbed her booty butt cheeks in front of millions of viewers during their televised performance, but he will have plenty of opportunities to cop feels after it was announced that he will join the pop star’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Rihanna was on hand at Palladium in Los Angeles for the latest stop on Rocky’s LongLiveA$AP Tour, where she reasoning behind her decision to add the “Purple Swag” star. “Everyone was hyped as s**t, I can’t wait for him to get on tour with me,” said Rih-Rih.”That’s what I want, I want my crowd to look like that before I get on stage”

From the look of the videos and crowd reaction coming out of A$AP’s tour, it seems like Rihanna made a wise decision. One that looks to make the A$AP star shine that much brighter.

Peep the full interview down below.

Photo: Tumblr