Big Boi ft. A$AP Rocky & Phantogram – “Lines” [LISTEN]

This A$AP Rocky kid is steady winning. Big Boi, aka Sylvester The Unskippable is dropping a new album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, and one of it’s featured guest is the Harlem rapper on “Lines,” heard here.

The bugged out vocals heard over the trippy, psychedelic groove come courtesy of indie Pop duo Phantogram. General Patton’s and the PMF’s bars keep this very Hip-Hop, though. The Atlanta rapper recently talked up, the album’s “electro-funk” vibe and mentioned guests including Ludacris, T.I., Little Dragon and B.o.B.

Big Boi’s sophomore album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, will be in stores December 11th. Listen to “Lines,” courtesy of Stereogum, below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

• Chris Brown Celebrates Pink + Dolphin Collaboration In L.A. [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

• Photographer Terry Richardson Shares Candid Shots Of Barack Obama [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Message To Romney Supporters, Pulls Image Before People Can Overreact [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Dark & Lovely Bria Myles [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Def Jam