Gucci Mane ft. Rick Ross – “Respect Me” [VIDEO]

Diss or no diss, Gucci Mane and Rick Ross are back together in the video for this new loosie, “Respect Me.” Ricky Rozay and The Ice Cream Man are some ghetto Don King’s in this video which many perceived to be aimed at their common enemy, Young Jeezy. The down south rap kings hype their guys up to get beat down in this new video that takes place in an abandoned parking lot.

You won’t find this on Gucci’s latest, Trap God, but it is still worth a listen if you are all the way into that whole drama. Check out the video for “Respect Me” down below.

Photo: YouTube