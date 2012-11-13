CLOSE
HomeNews

Joey Bad@$$ ft. Ab-Soul – “Enter The Void” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Joey Bada$$ is iTunes official, as he released “Waves” as an official single. But as a bonus, he released this Ab-Soul-assisted record “Enter The Void.”

“Enter The Void” is produced by Lee Bannon. Joey is fresh off of  performing  on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and  recently inked an innovative deal with Cinematic Music Group/Creative Control distributed by RED Distribution.

To get a listen to “Enter The Void” check the track down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

Carmelo Anthony Rocks “Brooklyn” Hoodie In Candid Shots By Photographer Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

Photo: Instgram

ab-soul , Enter The Void , joey bad ass , listen

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close