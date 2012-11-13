Joey Bad@$$ ft. Ab-Soul – “Enter The Void” [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ is iTunes official, as he released “Waves” as an official single. But as a bonus, he released this Ab-Soul-assisted record “Enter The Void.”

“Enter The Void” is produced by Lee Bannon. Joey is fresh off of performing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and recently inked an innovative deal with Cinematic Music Group/Creative Control distributed by RED Distribution.

To get a listen to “Enter The Void” check the track down below.

Photo: Instgram