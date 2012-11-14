Chris Brown Says Jay-Z Never Threatened Him At Barclays Center [VIDEO]

Anytime somebody gets Chris Brown into a room there are bound to be some in-depth question asking and it wasn’t any different when the singer sat down with L.A. Power 106’s Big Boy. Breezy is decidedly choosy with his press engagements, so this candid conversation is somewhat of a surprise.

Big Boy grilled Chris on his recent exchange of words with Jay-Z when he took in a show with Rihanna at the Barclays Center. “No. No. No. Me and him had…It just was a lot of people,” says Brown. “It’s like a green room, backstage, you come and say what up to everybody and it was cordial…It was real respectful. It was nothing like that.”

As far as the never ending Drake saga, Brown was mum about the situation for legal reasons. “The only reason I can’t talk about [the Drake situation] is because we’re dealing with legal stuff,” says the singer. “You know I’m trying to get paid and not trying to give out no information. We don’t talk about other guys. We just focus on music.”

Check out the full interview down below.

Photo: YouTube