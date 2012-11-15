Busta Rhymes ft. J-Doe & Reek Da Villian “Us (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Busta Rhymes and his conglomerate let “Us” know who is at the top with this Lil Reese freestyle.

Along with J-Doe and Reek Da Villian, Bussa buss goes to work on Young Chop’s epic instrumental and remixes “Us.” It’s hard to go wrong with this hard hitting instrumental, but Brooklyn’s finest do it justice.

You know who is at the top. Get a listen to their “Us” freestyle and download it right here. Nobody was harmed in the making of this record.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Covers Complex Magazine; Says He Knows He Influences Kanye West [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

• The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: RR