Action Bronson & The Alchemist – Rare Chandeliers Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

The eccentric, Action Bronson, finally drops his new mixtape with The Alchemist called Rare Chandeliers.

This free album disguised as a mixtape features collaborations from Schoolboy Q, Meyhem Lauren, Sean Price, Roc Marciano, Styles P, and many more. Alchemist handles the entire production on this effort courtesy of VICE. If you haven’t peeped Action Bronson’s hilarious 70s-themed video for “The Symbol,” check it out right here.

Get a download of the project after the tracklist and artwork.

01. Big Body Bes Intro

02. Rare Chandeliers

03. The Symbol

04. Sylvester Lundgren f. Meyhem Lauren & Ag Da Coroner

05. Randy The Musical

06. Demolition Men f. ScHoolboy Q

07. Eggs On The Third Floor

08. Modern Day Revelations f. Roc Marciano

09. Dennis Haskins

10. B***h I Deserve You f. Evidence

11 Gateway To Wizardy f. Styles P

12. Bathtub 8 f. Deep

13. Blood Of The Goat f. Big Twin & Sean Price

14. Mike Vick

DOWNLOAD: Action Bronson & The Alchemist – Rare Chandeliers Mixtape

Photo: YouTube