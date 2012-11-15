Big Boi Talks Getting Booed & Gunplay Phones In To The Combat Jack Show [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Big Boi closed out a 24-hour press run in New York City for Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors with the entertaining The Combat Jack Show collective. As usual Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse and crew commandeered a quality interview, discussing topics ranging from Big Boi’s experiences in Hollywood, his favorite Outkast tracks, how marriage changed his life, and more.

As one half of perhaps the greatest group in Hip-Hop history, one can imagine how many gems Big Boi dropped during the interview. Surprisingly, MMG’s Gunplay also phoned in live from a stint on house arrest to chop it up with the crew.

This week’s episode is lot more level than last week’s tension-filled debate with Rap Genius.

Peep the show description and stream of the episode below:

In preparation for his upcoming Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, Big Boi got ready for combat, reflecting on getting boo’d in NYC at the Source Awards, the difference between creating an album with 3 Stacks and going dolo, the time someone passed him some laced weed and why he no longer freestyles on radio shows. We also get a surprise call from Gunplay as he luxuriates on his term of house arrest.

—

Photo: The Combat Jack Show