Joe Budden Reveals His Custom Kicks Filled Sneaker Closet [VIDEO]

Besides dropping fluid bars, whether as a soloist or with Slaughterhouse, or taking and sharing snapshots of his girlfriend, Joe Budden is also known for having an official collections of sneakers. The New Jersey rapper recently offered video cameras a glimpse into his sneaker closet while he pontificated on his love of kicks.

Nice Kicks caught up with Jump Off for their Sneak Peak series and he told the homie George Kiel that he is no shoe hoarder. “I’m not a sneaker collector,” explained Budden. “Like you got guys like Clark Kent, you got some people who collect sneakers. Even are sneakers that they don’t necessarily wear. My things is, if I’m not going to wear it, and if I don’t really really really like it myself, then I’m not messing with it. And part of that is exclusivity. You always want to have something that nobody else has. Which is where the customs come into play.”

Indeed, Budden showed off some ill customs he had hooked up by Sole Swap, while revealing that his favorites sneakers in general are LeBrons, Jordans and Foamposites, but he not exclusive to any one brand. We gotta co-sign the shoe he said got him into the sneaker game, too.

Check out which pair that is in the video below.

Photo: YouTube