Nelly’s Home Burglarized…Suspect On The Run

Nelly’s home has apparently been burglarized as his Missouri mansion is now under police surveillance. Police were called to the residence this morning and a manhunt is currently under way and 12 officers, a helicopter and a K-9 squad were brought out after a female at the home said she saw a man “fleeing “from the residence.

It’s not clear whether the St. Lunatic was at home at the time or if anything was taken.

Damn… It’s getting hot in here.

In additional Nelly news, the St. Louis MC gave away two full college scholarships this past weekend to Lindenwood University.