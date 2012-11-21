50 Cent – “United Nations” [VIDEO]

Curtis Jackson is whippin’ real hard in this new video for ‘United Nations.”
With a not-so-shameless plug for his SMS Audio headphones, 50 Cent kicks it in front of a smooth colored Bentley and recites his “United Nations” track that is featured on his latest project, 5: Murder By Numbers.
Get a look at 50’s new video for “United Nations,” down below if you are really into cars and/or headphones. The song itself, eh, it might cause an international incident. Lookout for his new single ‘My Life’ featuring Eminem and Adam Levine premiering on November 27th.
Photo: YouTube