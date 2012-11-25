The Game ft. Wale “Stripper” [LISTEN]

The Game is really pushing this whole “Sunday Service” idea to the limit. The latest track to promote his forthcoming Jesus Piece album is “Stripper” featuring Wale.

Like many before him, the Compton native describes an employee on the pole, but switches things up on the Cool and Dre-produced track by making it sound similar to a Barry White song.

Like any good dancer worth a truckload of singles, the stripper in this story moved from Miami to Atlanta, and holds all the attributes of your favorite dancer, but that’s doesn’t mean she’s not a lady. Aside from having a “fat p*ssy,” and “two a** cheeks like bowling balls,” she “never gives h*ad on the first date.”

Since prose are his speciality, Wale slips in and out of the track with ease. Making just about any subject matter involving a woman sound like poetic justice, MMG’s DMV representative dotes on the woman he’s paying to see. “I got a thing for that body babe and these dollars cover your ground,” he proclaims.

Not sure if Sunday Service and strippers go hand in hand, but that might depend on where you’re from. Either way, it’s a great promotional tactic.

Jesus Piece drops Dec. 11.

Mark your calendars.

—

Photo: Hotcarstv.net