Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Diddy, Scott Disick & More Celebrate DJ Khaled’s Birthday In LIV Nightclub [PHOTOS]

DJ Khaled’s birthday party last night in LIV Nightclub was, in his obvious own words, a movie.

Would you expect anything less from the master of the posse cut? DJ Khaled partied it up at the Fontainebleu in Miami and brought out A-list celebrities from the world of Hip-Hop. Kanye West, Scott Disick, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Birdman, French Montana, Fat Joe and many more were all in the house for the We The Best CEO ‘s birthday party.

The party looked like a fun time had by all with tons of bottles of champagne and sparklers all around. Check out all of the photos from the birthday event down after the linkage.

Photo: Instagram, Edgar Esteves

