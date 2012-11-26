Nate Dogg’s Final Album, It’s A Wonderful Life, Will Feature Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Eminem & More

West Coast legend and legendary singer, Nate Dogg, will release his star-studded final album. The legendary Hip-Hop crooner, who passed after complications following a stroke, will release Nate Dogg: It’s A Wonderful Life in 2013.

According to AllHipHop, the album will include unreleased music from Nate Dogg as well as features from artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Jay-Z.

The album will be released in the first half of 2013, through a new deal between Seven Arts Music and United Media and Music Group. Nate Dogg’s last album was a self-titled effort released under Elektra Records.

[Spotted At AllHipHop]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Elektra