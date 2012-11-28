VH1’s Marrying The Game – Full Episode 3 [VIDEO]

VH1 continued to chronicle the nuptials of Jayceon “The Game” Taylor and his fiancé, Tiffney Cambridge on Marrying The Game.

In this episode, Game and his ball and chain get into it because she refuses to make him a necessary breakfast. He also feels a ways because she doesn’t clean, although she is busy taking care of the children they had together. A very funny moment in the episode occurs when Game and Tiffney go through the musical selections for the wedding.

While Tiffney opts for a traditional route, Game offers a more ratchet selection. Not for nothing, but with all of Game’s suggestions for the wedding, if it is a traditional boring wedding we will all be a little disappointed. We have it under good authority that won’t be the case.

Check out the latest episode of Marrying The Game down below.

[Spotted At Mr World Premiere]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 11 Things We Learned From Nicki Minaj’s My Truth [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Diddy, Scott Disick & More Celebrate DJ Khaled’s Birthday In LIV Nightclub [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: VH1