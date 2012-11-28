Joe Budden Reveals Single, “N.B.A,” ft. French Montana & Wiz Khalifa [VIDEO]

Joe Budden and his boo Kaylin took a trip out to L.A. for his performance at El Rey Theater. During their time there, Joey jumpoff stopped by Power 106 to discuss a few things.

The rapper sat down with the LA Leakers and discussed his upcoming album, No Love Lost, which hits stores January 26th, his performance at the El Rey Theater and his upcoming single, “N.B.A” featuring French Montana and Wiz Khalifa. “It’s an acronym, it stands for ‘Never Broke Again,'”says Joe Buddem. “I’m sure I’ll be back here before my album drops.”

In the midst of his recent TV made drama with Tahiry, Joe has seems to be staying positive and focusing on the feedback from his recent mixtape, A Loose Quarter Mixtape.

Check out the interview after the jump.



Photo: YouTube