Chief Keef ft. Future, Fredo Santana & SD – “Dead Broke” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

We already know that these chick love Sosa, but now we know that Sosa will leave you dead and broke.

Chief Keef joins forces with Fredo Santana, SD as well as the Moses of Autotune, Future in this new record called “Dead Broke.” This record is produced by Mike Will Made It, who has had one of the best years of anyone in 2012.

This record will most likely not land on Chief Keef’s debut album, Finally Rich, which hits stores on December 18th. Hit the jump to get a listen to this new joint just in case your ignorant sense was tingling like Spiderman. Turn up!

