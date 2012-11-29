50 Cent and Eminem Hint At A Watch The Throne Type Album [VIDEO]

Now this is something you can get moderately excited about, even if Eminem isn’t.

While on set for 50 Cent’s latest video, Paul Rosenberg (off camera) suggested that Curtis and Eminem should do a joint project similar to Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne. From this video, you can tell how eager Curtis is to do the project. Marshall on the other hand, isn’t so sure.

“I’m just here to hang out man,” Eminem said after being pressured by 50. “No pressure at all, right? No pressure.” We imagine that this is how most of 50 Cent’s negotiations go now a days. Check out the short clip after the jump and stay tuned, crazier things have happened.

Photo: MTV