50 Cent Says Chief Keef Reminds Him Of His Son; Speaks On Video No-Show [VIDEO]

A few weeks ago, Chief Keef curved his own video shoot for “Hate Being Sober” with Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent.

50 went over to Big Boy on Power 106 in Los Angeles to talk about it and why he likes the kid so much in the first place. “He didn’t show up. I’m a Chief Keef fan, I like what he is. He’s something that has been completely created by the environment,” says Curtis. “It’s what Hip-Hop was initially. Hip-Hop is pop music now.”

Delving a little deeper into it, 50 likens Chief Keef to his own kin. “His age says my son would be Chief Keef if we didn’t make it. I look at that and go, ‘I like that.’ He can blossom and grow into something better.”

Check out the full interview below to see what they plan to do with the unused footage for the video.

Photo: YouTube