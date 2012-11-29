Chris Brown – “W.T.F.I.M.L.” [LISTEN]

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Chris Brown. Even if he did bring most of it on himself.
Aside from deleting his Twitter account after a much publicist spat with comedian, Jenny Johnson, Chris is still releasing music for his fans to enjoy. This record “W.T.F.I.M.L,” which stands for “Where The F**k Is My Lighter,” speaks to the artists’ need to max and relax.
This record will live on the rapper/singer’s still untitled mixtape. Now if he sticks to this and just gives up social media as a whole, he should be just fine. Check out the new track, “W.T.F.I.M.L,’ after the kick.
