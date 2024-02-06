Baby Mama of Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Allegedly Punching Him In The Face

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi had his baby mama locked up after he told the cops she punched him in the face.

TMZ exclusively reports the Rae Sremmurd member and mother of his child, Kiara Danielson, got into some physical altercation, and Jxmmi was the victim, according to a police report obtained by the celebrity gossip site.

Per TMZ:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops were called to the “Black Beatles” rapper’s Doral, FL home on January 22 for a domestic disturbance … and that’s when Slim told them Kiara Danielson hit him.

Officers say Slim told them the dispute started with an argument over social media, with Slim trying to get Kiara to leave his place … but things allegedly spiraled from there.

Slim told cops he threw Kiara’s belongings into the yard, and that’s when she got aggressive … punching him in the face 3 times. Of course, Danielson is singing a different tune. The celebrity gossip site claims that she scratched his eye while struggling for her phone after she whipped it out to record him. Law enforcement claims that Danielson was grabbed by Slim during the fight but determined she was the aggressor after seeing no visible wounds on her but on the “No Flex Zone” rapper and booked on misdemeanor battery.

A History of Domestic Violence