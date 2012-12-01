Chris Brown Won’t Face Charges In Miami Phone-Grabbing Incident

The last thing Chris Brown needs is more legal trouble, so the singer can count the fact that he won’t face charges in a phone grabbing incident as good news.

According to a memo released Friday (Nov. 30), Brown has been absolved of any legal wrong doing, after a woman alleged that he snatched her iPhone 4S—reportedly worth $500— when she attempted to take a photo of him outside of a Miami nightclub.

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office concluded that there was no evidence proving that the 23-year-old broke the law, stole the phone, or wanted to trash the image.

Instead prosecutors said that Brown merely threw the phone out of his limo, before it was picked up by Devon Blanche, head of security for Tyga. Blanche asserts that he was unsuccessful in locating the owner of the phone and took it on tour with him.

If he were to face charges, the Virginia native would have been in fear of violating his probation, stemming from his 2009 assault on Rihanna. Findings from the investigation will be forwarded to probation officials in Los Angeles for review.

Since Brown deleted his Twitter account we don’t know how he feels about the news, but he’s probably pretty happy.