Juicy J ft. Big Sean & Young Jeezy – “Show Out” [LISTEN]

Juicy J is looking to “Show Out” with his second single off of Stay Trippy.

Equipped with features from Big Sean and Young Jeezy, The Juice Man’s new album is looking for a 2013 release date. This record is produced by Mike Will Made It, the same producer of Juicy J’s mega hit “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”

Juice isn’t straying too hard from what works, and this looks like it will be another song to turn up to in the clubs. Sounds good. After the jump, get a listen to “Show Out” featuring Big Sean and Young Jeezy.

UPDATE: We’ve got the official mastered and CDQ version of the song ready to stream down after the jump. We trippy mane!

[Spotted At HHNM]

DOWNLOAD: Juicy J ft. Big Sean and Young Jeezy – “Show Out”

Photo: YouTube