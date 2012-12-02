Big Sean Brings Out Kanye West, J. Cole, Common & More At Detroit Concert [VIDEO]

Big Sean made sure that his homecoming was a star studded affair. After hyping up last night’s concert in Detroit’s Palace at Auburn Hills, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper shared the stage with acts like J. Cole, Common, Pusha T and, of course, Kanye West.

The “Burn” rapper performed over 20 of his songs including “24K Of Gold” with J. Cole and “Clique” with West. Common also hit the stage to perform “The Light.” “Me, Kanye, Pusha, Common, J Cole, etc, etc, gave em a show. Thanks to everybody who was there # GOOD # FFOE # Detroit,” tweeted Sean last night.

It’s been a great week for Sean as he graces the cover of the new XXL magazine and to coincide with the concert, dropped a limited edition “Detroit Player” adidas.

Watch Big Sean and Yeezy perform “Clique” from the Cruel Summer album as the show’s encore to the crowd’s delight in the video below. J. Cole and Common’s appearances are on the flip.

