Birdman ft. French Montana & Gudda Gudda – “Shout Out” [VIDEO]

Birdman unveils the gritty visuals for “Shout Out,” featuring French Montana and Gudda Gudda.

As per usual, Stunna finds time to let the big money talk fly on the track, while simultaneously shouting out his lady “friends” across the globe. This track knocks too, but that’s to be expected from a track donning production from Young Chop.

Colin Tilley directed the visuals, which features cameos from YMCMB affiliates Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, Caskey, Detail, and DJ Stevie J. “Shout Out” will appear on Birdman’s forthcoming album, Bigga Than Life, releasing in early 2013.

See the visuals for “Shout Out” below.

Photo: Derick G.