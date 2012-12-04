Chris Brown & His Crew Are In Amsterdam Smoking A Gang Of Weed [PHOTOS]

The only message on Chris Brown’s newly resurrected Twitter account is “Carpe Diem” (that’s Latin for “seize the day” if you didn’t pay attention in class). Fear not if you need a Breezy social media fix, though. The crooner is in Amsterdam and has been documenting his travels via Instagram, which mainly includes photos of plenty off puff puff pass activities.

We all know what tourists usually do in Amsterdam, and Brown is certainly living that life. This is not shocking because he does stateside what is legal in Amsterdam anwyay; smoking copious amounts of the cheeba cheeba. In one photo, Rihanna’s favorite singer is shown with three blunts in his mouth at the same damn time.

Hopefully, mary to the jane is the hardest drug on Brown’s to do list. Hey kids, drugs are bad, okay? Just saying. Check out the flicks in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram

