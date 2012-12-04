‘Where I’m From’: Jay-Z’s Barclays Center Documentary [VIDEO]

Remember that time Jay-Z took the train to the Barclays Center to perform at his own headlining show? It was for his Where I’m From: Jay-Z Barclays Documentary, which was finally released today, on the BK native’s 43rd birthday.

In just a shade over 24 minutes, Hova’s Life + Times website takes a behind the scenes look at the creation of the rapper/mogul’s sold out opening concert series at the Brooklyn Nets’ new area. Starting over a year ago when the Barclays Center was still under construction, to his bands rehearsal, along with commentary from Jay-Z’s consigliere Young Guru , the mini-doc offers an intimate look at the long journey to making a memorable open run of shows.

Watch ‘Where I’m From,’ below.

Photo: YouTube