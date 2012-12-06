Big K.R.I.T. ft. Slim Thug – “Now & Then” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

How about some new Krizzle to keep your day going? Big K.R.I.T. jumps behind the boards to bring you “Now & Then” with Slim Thug.

This record is the final leak on DJ Wally Sparks’ SPKSMEN Vol. 1 mixtape on dropping on December 10th on The Smoking Section. The King Remembered In Time and Slim Thug reunite again for the first time since the remix to his smooth jam, “Me And My Old School” off of of Live From The Underground.

Raise your hand if you are surprised, but this record sounds like it has some of that good ‘ole fashion country slab. This is a nice one here, so get a listen to the record after the jump and ride slow.

DOWNLOAD: Big K.R.I.T. ft. Slim Thus – “Now & Then”