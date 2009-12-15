Jim Jones Prepping the “Ghost of Rich Porter”

In the Hip Hop game, many artists create their own personas or rap aliases from certain individuals that they looked up to in the game which symbolized the epitome of what they were striving for.

Jay-Z used American Gangster to chronicle the rise and fall of Frank Lucas with each individual track being a representation of a particular scene in the film.

Almost jumping on Jay’s back, Jim Jones released Harlem’s American Gangster as a way to build some type of controversy and speak on the hustler known as Nick Barnes.

Channeling a drug dealer once again, Jones is looking to New York City’s drug kingpin Richard Porter to deliver the mixtape The Ghost of Rich Porter.

Starting his drug dealing back at the age of 12, Porter became known for his flamboyance and high-profile lifestyle and dealt with the lifes of Mafioso Ian “E.N.” Saporita.

During an interview with Complex, Jones spoke more on his upcoming project and the process it has been going through.

“Well it started as a mixtape for the street. I’ve been working on it probably for like two months now. I got over 40 songs, and we had to sit and break them Shytes down. It started becoming harder and harder, and there was an album there and people started offering me money for it. It went from something I was going to give away for free to something somebody was going to pay me to give away for free. So, in the end, I’m still going to give it away free.”

He also reflected on the life of Porter and how he was able to mold the mentality of people in Harlem in regards to hustling and setting the bar for what to strive for.

“When it come to Rich Porter, he was a very instrumental person from Harlem as far as the days of hustling. He set the precedent for my generation coming up. Watching the hustlers, the fast cars, pretty girls, and the fast money and things like that. And the story that goes behind it as far as the love and the betrayal. This is Harlem history. So, you know for the Diplomats, me, Juelz, Zeke and Cam, coming up and being instrumental in Harlem right now, it’s like synonymous to the life we live. We do business and we’re rapping, but this pretty much the fast life of the entertainment industry.”

Currently promoting the recently released BlakRoc album, there has been no word of a release date for the upcoming mixtape.