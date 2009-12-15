Lil Wayne and Eminem Track for “Rebirth” Leaks

Lil Wayne’s rap career has been synonymous with dealing with early leaks. With The Rebirth album being pushed back to 2010, the rapper has been prepping music videos to accompany the songs that have already been dropped to the public.

Weezy may have sprung one leak all too soon, however, as “Drop This World” recently hit the net featuring Detroit’s own Eminem.

Since their collaboration on “Forever” Wayne stated it didn’t really count and that he was still looking for the two to have an actual track which has culminated into this.

Weigh in on the track “Drop This World” and state if Wayne was able to compete with the re-energized Shady or if he was a victim like Jay-Z on “Renegage” that got murdered on his own Shyte.