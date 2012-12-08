Bow Wow – “Diced Pineapples (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Bow Wow wants a piece of that “Diced Pineapples” action. Tyga and Fabolous have both tried their hand at spitting over Rick Ross’ and the Drake-assisted ode to the fruity joys of going below the border.

In Bow’s version, he starts off sounding a little like J. Cole, but reverts back to his signature flow as he boasts about his bedroom skills; s-xing the perfect woman, and of course doing the new drug of choice: “I don’t mean to preach but yo p-ssy shall be blessed/Kissing down yo body/molly got her relaxed/chills down her body, I give that a– a smack/S-x on the beach/ I ain’t talking bout the beach, knockin’ dishes over got her on my kitchen sink.”

The 25-year-old is apparently caught up in the rapture of Karrine “Superheard” Steffans, so maybe she was the inspiration for his latest lyrical conquest. He’s also supposed to be working on that Cash Money debut, alongside hosting BET’s 106 & Park.

Take a listen to this joint and decide whether or not his “Diced Pinapples” cover makes you excited for the album.

