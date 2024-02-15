1 Dead, 23 Injured In Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tragedy struck the Super Bowl celebration parade of the Kansas City Chiefs after a shooting left one person dead and multiple injured victims.

On Wednesday (February 14), fans of the Kansas City Chiefs had assembled outside of Union Station, the 19th-century rail depot-turned-shopping center and science hall located in the downtown area after the parade honoring the team’s Super Bowl LVIII win in Las Vegas. According to police reports, shots were fired on the west side of Union Station at 2 P.M. sending the gathered crowd of nearly a million people fleeing. When police regained control, one person was pronounced dead and twenty victims were rushed to the area hospitals. Eleven children were among those shot. The deceased victim was later identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ with the local station KFFI who was the host of the popular “Taste of Tejano” program.

The police are still conducting investigations into what sparked the shooting. Kansas” City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that they had people in custody, referencing social media videos of Chiefs fans tackling someone. “I do want to comment on the question that I got earlier about a video of some fans tackling someone. We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident. We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in that video where fans assisted police,” she told the press. The FBI has also set up a website where people can share videos from the incident with investigators.

In the aforementioned press conference, Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas confirmed that he was at Union Station with his wife and mother when he heard the gunfire. “When you have people who decide to bring guns to events, when you have people who are deciding to try to mar events — celebratory ones, like this one — all of us start to become members of this club that none of us want to be a part of,” he said. Players from the Chiefs expressed their grief, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes writing on X that he was “Praying for Kansas City”, and tight end Travis Kelce writing that he was “heartbroken” over the shooting in his post on the platform.